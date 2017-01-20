Weather

It is currently 0 C (32 F) in Windsor.

The forecast for today is cloudy with periods of rain or drizzle beginning early this morning.

There is a fog advisory in effect.

The high is expected to be 6 C (43 F).

Gas

Gas is selling between $1.02 and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No significant delays.

No significant delays. Ambassador Bridge: Potential 10 minute delay for US bound trucks.

Potential 10 minute delay for US bound trucks. Blue Water Bridge: No significant delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.11 cents U.S. on Thursday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:19 a.m.