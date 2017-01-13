Weather
It is currently -5 C (23 F) in Windsor.
A mix of sun and cloud.
Temperature steady near - 5 C (23 F).
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- The off-ramp from eastbound E.C. Row to northbound Lauzon Parkway is CLOSED due to an incident involving a transport truck.
Ambassador Bridge:
- Canada-bound trucks are waiting at least 15 minutes to clear customs.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- No unusual delays, but you can expect increased traffic this week due to the auto show in Detroit.
Gas
- Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.
Currency Exchange
- The Canadian dollar closed at 76.15 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:30 a.m.