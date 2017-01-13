Weather

It is currently -5 C (23 F) in Windsor.

A mix of sun and cloud.

Temperature steady near - 5 C (23 F).

Traffic

How do the roads look in Windsor?

The off-ramp from eastbound E.C. Row to northbound Lauzon Parkway is CLOSED due to an incident involving a transport truck.

Ambassador Bridge:

Canada-bound trucks are waiting at least 15 minutes to clear customs.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:

No unusual delays, but you can expect increased traffic this week due to the auto show in Detroit.

Gas

Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to $1.16 per litre.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.15 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.