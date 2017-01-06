Weather
It is currently - 16 C (3 F) in Windsor.
Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm.
The high is expected to be - 8 C (18 F).
Gas
Stations in the city are selling from $1.02 to just under $1.17 per litre.
Traffic
How do the roads look in Windsor?
- Side streets are snow-covered, main roads are wet and slick this morning.
Ambassador Bridge:
- No unusual delays.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel:
- No unusual delays.
Currency Exchange
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.52 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:07 a.m.