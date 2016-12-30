Weather

It is currently -1 C (30 F) in Windsor.

The forecast for today is a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning.

The forecast for New Year's Eve is expected to have cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a low of -4 C (25 F).

Gas

Gas is selling between 97 cents and $1.12 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

BRIDGE: No major delays.

TUNNEL: No major delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.03 cents U.S. on Thursday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:13 a.m.