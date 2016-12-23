Weather

It is currently -4 C (25 F) in Windsor.

The forecast is mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon. The high is expected to be 0 C (32 F).

There is a special weather statement in effect for the weekend.

Gas

Gas is selling between 95 cents and $1.09 per litre at most stations in Windsor.

Traffic

BRIDGE: No major delays.

TUNNEL: No major delays.

Currency Exchange

The Canadian dollar closed at 74.09 cents U.S. on Thursday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.