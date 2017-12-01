Windsor's jobless rate dropped lower last month.

According to Statistics Canada's latest report, the unemployment rate in Windsor fell from 6.9 per cent in October to 6.3 in November.

Heather Gregg with Workforce Windsor Essex told CBC News last month that October's rate was temporarily inflated because so many workers at Fiat Chrysler and affiliated factories were off the job for temporary shutdowns.

Nationally, the unemployment rate tumbled from 6.3 to 5.9 per cent, as nearly 80,000 jobs were added.

It was also the biggest addition of jobs in a single month since April 2012, when the economy was rebounding out of recession.

All in all, Canada's economy has added 441,000 full-time jobs in the past year. Almost 30,000 of the new jobs in November were full-time. The rest were part-time.