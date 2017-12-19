Sarah Bittar spent Tuesday morning sorting through coats. The 13-year-old knows she's lucky to have adequate shelter and clothing to keep her warm during the winter months.

"It's getting very cold here and people are in desperate need of coats," said Bittar, a Grade 8 student at An-Noor Private School.

Bittar, along with her classmates and students from Al-Hijra Academy spent the year collecting more than 400 coats that have been donated to the Coats for Kids campaign at the Unemployed Help Centre.

"As Muslims, it is our duty," said Bittar.

This is the ninth year the Muslim community has taken part in a coat drive. To date, they have collected over 4,000 coats for charity.

"It really breaks our heart when we see people coming in to take coats because it just emphasizes the need for this place to exist," explained Maney Behiry, vice-president of An-Noor.

The annual initiative has students reflecting on their own lives and the importance of giving. Sousan Khaled, administrative assistant at Al-Hijra says the lessons students take away from the experience of giving is heart-warming for her to witness.

"It's amazing that we can get the kids to actually reflect and to think they're not the only ones who exist in the world. And when they realize when they're outside at recess and they're freezing cold and they get a coat to wear and others don't have such a warm coat to wear, it hit home for all of them," said Khaled.

Coats for Kids relies on community donations like the ones from the Muslim community. Their goal is to be able to collect 5,000 coats per year.

"As soon as we put out a call for coats the community really got together and we've definitely met our goal," explained Coats for Kids coordinator Heidi Janzen.

"We hope that people get what they need and that people are happy with the coats that they get," said Bittar.