Some of the city's low-income earners are learning how to hold onto a little more of their money during this year's tax season.

Volunteers from a tax program offered by Family Services Windsor Essex has been slammed in recent weeks with people looking for help.

Joan Tinkess used the service for the first time and learned she could claim $30 a month from the Ontario Trillium Benefit, which helps people pay for rising energy costs.

"I thought, well, (let) somebody else who knows more do it, and there it was," she told CBC News.

Joan Tinkess learned how to save money by using the income tax completion service offered by Family Services Windsor Essex. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

Terry Edwards, who volunteers with the program, recognizes the importance of finding ways to save people money.

"Those monthly credits make a big difference to people," he said. "That's what they buy their groceries and stuff with."

Mary Tiner has used the program two years in a row. As a senior citizen who does not have a computer to do her taxes online, she wants to have someone who knows the tax system to file documents for her.

"As a senior on a very fixed income, I should have my taxes done professionally by someone who knows the tax system," she said. " It certainly helps me to buy my food and pay my bills."