Windsor's Leslie McCurdy subject of new documentary film

Windsor actor, playwright and dancer Leslie McCurdy is the subject of a film, currently under production, called On the Money.

The film will explore her continuing quest to tell the story of two prominent black women who are set to be commemorated on currency: Viola Desmond and Harriet Tubman.

McCurdy has spent the last two decades performing her plays The Spirit of Harriet Tubman and Things My Foresisters Saw — which includes a portrayal of Desmond — to audiences across Canada and the United States.

"It started out with Leslie coming to us and saying 'I'm celebrating 20 years of doing The Spirit of Harriet Tubman, and I'd like to document that," explained filmmaker Pat Jeflyn, a former CBC videojournalist who is producing the film with fellow former CBC VJ Kim Kristy.

Former CBC videojournalists Kim Kristy and Pat Jeflyn are producing the film. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"And then the Viola Desmond story came out, that she was going to be on the ten dollar bill, and I thought 'Harriet on the twenty [dollar U.S. bill], Viola on the ten — on the money!'" she said.

McCurdy describes the experience of being the subject of a documentary as "an honour, like a privilege — and kind of strange and weird all at the same time."

Jeflyn and McCurdy talked about the process with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre Wednesday. Tap on the player to hear that conversation.

Jeflyn and Kristy are currently fundraising to help support the film's travel expenses, which will follow the actor during performances in Nova Scotia this month.

While in the Maritimes, McCurdy will also re-unite with Desmond's sister, Wanda Robson, who she interviewed two decades ago to help develop her portrayal of the Canadian civil rights icon.