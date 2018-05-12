Nicholas Burrows said it was like any other gig — right up until he looked out during the sound check and saw the thousands of seats of the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Burrows, who describes the venue as one of the biggest, most famous venues in the world, was there with his band TEMPT to open for an act that matched the location.

The legendary Bon Jovi.

"I was definitely trying to act cool but honestly it was an honour to play with someone at his capacity," said Burrows, who was born in Windsor, Ont.

Started in Windsor

TEMPT won the opening gig through a radio contest and decided they needed to seize the stage to show the sold-out arena what they're capable of.

"We worked really hard on it just because of the size of the gig," said Burrows, who took the stage on Thursday night.

"You're given an opportunity like this and you have to take advantage of this in every way."

One die-hard Bon Jovi fan sent them a message after their set to let them know how it went.

"I could not believe how great you guys sounded and I don't know if Bon Jovi is going to be able to go up to the same standard," said Burrows, recalling the man's message.

A big compliment for a man who first rocked a drum kit in Windsor years ago.

"It was a second grade talent show at St. Joseph's elementary school in Windsor, Ontario," said Burrows, remembering the first time he preformed in front of a group.

Preforming on the biggest stage

He said the anticipation for the show was harder to deal with than the performance.

"It almost just feels like you're just hanging out with your buddies, playing a rehearsal room."

New York! Thanks for two sold out nights <a href="https://twitter.com/TheGarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGarden</a>💥 JBJ with show opener, <a href="https://twitter.com/TemptBand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TemptBand</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THINFStour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THINFStour</a> <a href="https://t.co/NGpCtHtSw5">pic.twitter.com/NGpCtHtSw5</a> —@BonJovi

His message to kids in Windsor who may one day want to rock out with musical legends on one of the world's biggest stages?

"Play in bands, make good friends ... and overall find people you connect with and get to play with," said Burrows.

"Take some risk, do what you can - definitely stay in school though. Not going to lie. You need that education."

Burrows dad Jeff Burrows (yes, of the Tea Party) streamed the gig live on his Facebook page here: