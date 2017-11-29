It's a site that's been growing the city's plants for nearly a century, but now the Lanspeary Park greenhouse complex might be relocating. Or, be replaced by a new complex.

City Council is being asked to hire a consultant to look at the cost of replacing and relocating the city's greenhouse operation.

"We have a very busy active greenhouse operation," said the city's Executive Director of Recreation and Culture, Jan Wilson. "But the design of the greenhouse operation and the layout does present challenges."

Wilson explained that the narrow pathways and the lack of modern equipment is a problem. Workers also can't be inside on especially windy days, because glass panels may come lose.

The city is looking at relocating the complex to Jackson Park, where an extensive garden is already located. And Wilson said a new structure there could also present new opportunities.

"There's opportunities from an educational point of view to have students come in and learn how our food is grown," said Wilson, adding that there might be internship possibilities as well.

The location is the growing place for the plants and shrubs that are seen across city park locations, and Wilson hopes an expansion would improve growing possibilities so the city would purchase less items from market.

A standing committee will review plans Wednesday, before it is brought to council by the end of the year, said Wilson.

If council approves the plan, they will hire a consultant to look at the possibilities of expansion or relocation to Jackson Park.

"My gut feeling tells me that there will be a great advantage to replacing the greenhouses," said Wilson.