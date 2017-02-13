Windsor Police say this man stole a cash register from a convenience store on Walker Road. (Windsor Police)

Two thieves stole a cash register from a convenience store located near Walker and Airport roads during a Friday night robbery.

A man and woman entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and demanded cash from the employee who was working at the time.

Then the man grabbed the register from the counter and both suspects ran out of the store.

The woman is described as white, five foot five, slim build, wearing a blue jacket with a hood, a blue baseball hat, black ski mask, black pants and black shoes.

The man is white, six foot four, medium build, wearing black glasses, a grey hoodie, red jacket, black jeans and black ski mask.