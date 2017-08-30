Windsor's streets are clear after a record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flooding and road closures Tuesday.

Windsor police said driving conditions are back to normal Wednesday morning and thanked motorists for staying safe despite the pouring rain that caused several cars to stall.

We got wet, flooded, had road closures & stranded motorists ...but we took care of one another and had no major incidents.👍#YQG — @sbetteridge4

Officers responded to several emergency calls during the downpour, but no significant injuries were reported.

Several traffic lights are still flashing red in all directions, according to police, who reminded drivers to treat such intersections as a four-way stop until crews can get them fixed.