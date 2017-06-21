U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a Windsor resident who was allegedly taking the tunnel bus to have sex with a minor.

The 33-year-old Pakistani citizen, who has been living in Windsor, told officers he was traveling to meet a girl he had met online.

Explicit pictures found on phone

Secondary inspection revealed explicit pictures of "at least one individual who appeared to be under 18" on his cell phone, according to a CBP media release.

The man was interviewed by Homeland Security and arrested on June 19 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to American border officials.

"This arrest shows the steadfast vigilance our officers have to protect our youth from those who attempt to prey on their innocence and I commend the officers and agents for their work in this case." said Port Director Marty Raybon.

The man was transported to a local jail and appeared before a judge on June 20. His detention hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday.