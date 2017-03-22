The Metropolitan Campus of the Windsor Regional Hospital has seen a 49 per cent increase over the past five years, according to the Ontario NDP.

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath said annual hydro costs at Windsor Regional Hospital jumped to $2.6 million in 2016 up from $1.7 million in 2011.

"There have already been frontline workers laid off at many hospitals, and with skyrocketing hydro bills, hospitals are being squeezed tighter," she added. "It's clear that hydro costs are hurting families in more ways than one."

Ontario Provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

Horwath said the hike in hydro costs is coming at a time where people in Ontario are already feeling the burn of expensive electricity. The latest figures now show that hospital staff are being asked to do more with less.

"Wait times are already too long," she explained. "Staff are already run off their feet. How can the hospital be expected to continue provide high quality patient care when Premier Wynne is squeezing them like this?"

A spokesperson from WRH said the hospital did not have a statement or response for Horwath's claims.