No matter which team wins or loses the Super Bowl this year, parents at Windsor Regional Hospital are celebrating regardless.

The hospital is wrapping babies who are born today in a special football cocoon.

"It's a nice tradition. [Parents] just come for a few minutes together and celebrate the Super Bowl," said Gisele Seguin, director of public affairs for Windsor Regional Hospital.

Happy Super Bowl! Welcome Leah, Meredith, Charles and Adam born today at WRH! pic.twitter.com/Cr2Mb1f2Zw — @WRHospital

The hospital has been doing this for the past four years. The football cocoons are knitted by the president of the Metropolitan General Hospital Auxiliary, Fae Gillespie, who has been knitting baby blankets and caps for the past 30 years.

"There is someone in labour right now, and she said, 'I want a cocoon,'" said Seguin. "It just makes everyone smile — the minute you see a baby in a football."

Parents met at 4 p.m. today to take a group picture. There were four newborns tightly wrapped and one that was on the way.

Bryan Burleigh's daughter, Leah, was born only 30 minutes prior to the gathering. Burleigh, who is a serious Super Bowl fan says he would way rather be looking at his first born child wrapped up like a football.

"I am at a loss for words right now, I am so happy, happy she is healthy," he said, although admitting he is hoping to catch some of the game in his hospital room.

Four little babies have been born so far today 😍🏈 @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/gkMWukYg9S — @megdroberts

Karl and Christine Leboeuf were welcoming their second child into the world today. Although not really interested in the Super Bowl, they thought the outfit was "cute."

"We are going to have that forever," said Karl Leboeuf. "It is nice of them to do that."

About 4,000 babies are born at Windsor Regional Hospital every year. Organizers say the extra "football cocoons" will be sold at the hospital gift store.