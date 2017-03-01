The dresscode got a little silly at Windsor Regional Hospital on Wednesday as staff topped off their scrub uniforms with fancy head gear.

Donning silly hats is part of an annual fundraising campaign to drum up cash for any services not paid for by public funding.

Hats on for Healthcare Day, now in its eighth year, encourages Windsor residents to donate money and wear their most stylish hats for the day.

Hats on for Healthcare Day encourages Windsor residents to donate money and wear their most stylish hats for the day. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"Often times I think we think that hospitals are supported by government funding ... but, if it was not for the community supporting it as well, there are a lot of things that would not be available to patients," said Elaine Snaden, co-chairperson of Hats for Healthcare Day.

Organizers are hoping this year's campaign will bring in $40,000. The money will help pay for renovations to patient lounges in the mental health ward.

City support

Groups throughout the city showed their support for the event. WEtech Alliance celebrated with a video on Twitter.

Hats off to a great cause! @WEtechAlliance proud to support @WRHFound #HatsOnForHealthcare campaign #YQG pic.twitter.com/QrhfYoEs7i — @YvonnePilon

Mayor Drew Dilkens got in on the action as well. Staff in the mayor's office went for a Windsor 125 theme, using the day to promote the city's quasquicentennial.