Windsor Regional Hospital gets kid-friendly IV poles

Paediatric areas at Windsor Regional Hospital are about to get a lot more colourful.

Thirty-nine kid-friendly IV poles — known as Mason's Power Poles — were donated to the hospital Tuesday.

They come in bright colours and are topped with a variety of characters and superhero symbols.

Look at these paediatric IV poles. They've been donated by the Fight Like Mason foundation to Windsor Regional Hospital. The dogs are my favourite.

Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon are the couple behind the donation. They run the Fight Like Mason Foundation, named after their son who died of cancer in 2016 when he was four years old.

"While Mason was ... in the end stages of his battle, I looked at this IV pole that was standing in our bedroom and I said 'Why does this have to look like this?'" Bacon explained. "Why can't we make this better and not so intimating and so scary?"

The IV poles are custom-made in partnership with two local companies and are designed to be used on a variety of surfaces. In addition to Tuesday's donation of 39 poles, 22 have already been donated to children for use at home.

Macri and Bacon hope to donate more poles to other hospitals in the future.

