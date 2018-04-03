Skip to Main Content
Windsor Regional Hospital gets kid-friendly IV poles

Thirty-nine colourful, kid-friendly IV poles were donated today to Windsor Regional Hospital by the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Chantelle Bacon and Iain Macri from the Fight Like Mason Foundation with the custom-made, kid-friendly IV poles at Tuesday's announcement. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Paediatric areas at Windsor Regional Hospital are about to get a lot more colourful.

Thirty-nine kid-friendly IV poles — known as Mason's Power Poles — were donated to the hospital Tuesday.

They come in bright colours and are topped with a variety of characters and superhero symbols.

Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon are the couple behind the donation. They run the Fight Like Mason Foundation, named after their son who died of cancer in 2016 when he was four years old.

"While Mason was ... in the end stages of his battle, I looked at this IV pole that was standing in our bedroom and I said 'Why does this have to look like this?'" Bacon explained. "Why can't we make this better and not so intimating and so scary?"

The IV poles are custom-made in partnership with two local companies and are designed to be used on a variety of surfaces. In addition to Tuesday's donation of 39 poles, 22 have already been donated to children for use at home.

Macri and Bacon hope to donate more poles to other hospitals in the future.

