Sixty new Canadians have graduated into high school.

After four days, immigrants and refugees enrolling in Windsor's Catholic Central High School completed Newcomer Orientation Week.

We met them on Monday and now these new Canadians are graduating from the NOW program

"Basically, here is a great opportunity to help the newcomers," said Lana Alsharak, a peer support leader in the program. "I have been like a newcomer as well, so being a helping the people in here is really important, so we can make them feel comfortable and like everyone else."

Over 60 new Canadian students - new country, new school.

The group took part in ice breaker games to get them comfortable with their new surroundings.