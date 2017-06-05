The city's switch to LED street lights last year cost a whole lot less after a $2.1-million cheque in energy rebates was handed to councillors Monday night.

Enwin Utilities vice president John Wladarski presented city council with the money awarded through a rebate program offered by the Independent Electricity System Operator, which promotes conservation throughout Ontario's power system.

The one-time funding, coupled with ongoing cost savings because of the energy reduction from LED lights, will go a long way to reducing the price of energy in Windsor, explained Wladarski.

"I can't stress enough the ongoing savings because of the technology," he said.

The cost of the total conversion to LED lights was estimated at $16.6 million when approved by council in August 2015. Savings from the energy reductions are expected to pay for the cost of the project within six years, according to Wladarski.

Then the savings will continue because LED lights have a much longer shelf life than the older lights.

"We expect to get 15 years out of this technology, which is quite a stark contrast from the older technology where we got five years out of it," Wladarski said.