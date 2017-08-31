A man found dead on his front porch this summer is Windsor's first recorded case of an overdose from carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Police called in a hazmat team on June 9 when the man was discovered at the Dougall Street home with an unknown powdery substance near his body.

Samples of the powder were sent to Health Canada and eventually determined to be methamphetamine and oxycodone. Toxicology reports from the coroner determined the man had died from an overdose of carfentanil.

Windsor police spokesman Sgt. Steve Betteridge had a stern warning for the public about the extremely dangerous drug.

"Whether the drug is ingested, injected, or inhaled —​ carfentanil will kill you," he said.

The drug is a powerful synthetic opioid designated not for human use. It was originally manufactured for veterinary purposes, designed to immobilize large animals like moose and elephants.

"A mere few milligrams can be lethal to humans," Windsor police said. "It is said to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl."

The drug is often mixed with other substances, which can lead to users unknowingly taking carfentanil.

"When anyone is dealing with illicit drugs, the bottom line is, they have no idea what they are consuming," Betteridge said.