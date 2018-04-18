This Windsor record store owner says the vinyl business is expanding

This Saturday, vinyl lovers everywhere will be taking part in Record Store Day.

The annual event started in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store."

In Windsor, one store has deep roots to the music industry, including the British rock boom of the late 60s and 70s.

Paul Russell, owner of Dead Parrott Records, once worked for Tower Records in London, England — pursing his lifelong passion of music.

An avid collector of vinyl records, he spoke with CBC's Arms Bumanlag about the music that brought him to Windsor, and the fact that everything old is new again with the popularity of records.