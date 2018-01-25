Local reaction is pouring in today after Patrick Brown resigned as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, over accusations of sexual misconduct. And many are wondering where this leaves the city and the province.

"A lot of people didn't know who Patrick Brown was before this incident. Unfortunately, they do now," said Lydia Miljan, professor of political science at the University of Windsor. "I think the question is how does this affect them short term because certainly they don't have a lot of time to find a new leader and basically rebrand their entire election campaign."

Andrew Dowie is a Tecumseh Town councillor and a member of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party. He said the party has many potential leaders waiting on the bench, and this unfortunate incident does not interfere with the party's values.

"So far it's status quo… the platform remains the same, the candidates remain the same and they're all committed to making Ontario a better place," said Dowie.

Miljan and Dowie had a discussion with CBC Windsor News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag about what this means for the party moving forward.

Politics aside, Miljan said this incident is part of a bigger picture.

"I think that this isn't just about politics," she said. "I think that there's women that have this problem working in a shop down the street just as much as they'd have in a factory or in an office tower."

NDP Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky said she watched the press conference along with everyone else last night. She was in shock over the allegation.

"I think a lot of female politicians and female staffers as well experience some sort of sexual misconduct," she said. "I think those of us in leadership roles, really it's our obligation to then go forward and help to make sure we're doing our best to change the atmosphere in those work places to make sure it's a safe place for everyone to work. Not just women but everyone to work."

Gretzky said this needs to be taken seriously and that women need to be supported.