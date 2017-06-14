Windsor ranks near the bottom of the list of Canadian cities when it comes to the number of hate crimes reported by police.

Investigators responded to 1.2 hate crimes per 100,000 people in 2015, according to figures released by Statistics Canada. That puts Windsor at 28 out of 34 cities across teh country in terms of the rate of hate crimes reported by police that year.

Thunder Bay topped the list at 22.3 hate crimes per 100,000, while Barrie and Guelph rounded out the bottom of the list with the fewest reported numbers.

Windor's numbers were also below the national average of 3.8 hate crimes per 100,000 people.

The city's police Chief Al Frederick credits Windsor's diverse and tolerant community for the low numbers.

"We embrace diversity and I think that shows in these types of statistics as we're dramatically less than other communities and below the national average," he said. "I'm proud of that and I think, as a community, we should all be proud of that."

London did not fair as well as Windsor with its 3.9 hate crimes. Last year, London was dogged by regular reports of hate crime occurring.

Thunder Bay's high numbers were fuelled by a rash of incidents directed at Indigenous people. Those incidents also made up one-third of the total hate crimes against Indigenous people's across the country that year, according to Statistics Canada.

Also, across the country, the number of hate crimes against Muslims jumped by 60 per cent in 2015, compared to the previous year.