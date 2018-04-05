Windsor police hired to patrol downtown library

Windsor police are not just walking city streets — they've also started patrolling stacks of books to protect library patrons.

The Windsor Public Library has hired police officers to monitor the central library as a proactive measure to take on drug activity and violence.

"Because this is a public building, it's open to everybody. [Making sure] everybody feels welcome and they feel safe, that is a really high priority for us," explained the library's CEO Kitty Pope.

Police will be walking around the building and checking entrances and bathrooms. Pope would not specify when the police will be at the library or for how long.

'Keeps the criminals out'

Jesse Moore visits the library a few times a week and said he has witnessed drug activity and fights in the public space.

He's hopeful an increased police presence in the library could end some of those issues.

"It's not a bad idea, it keeps the criminals out I guess and keeps the scholars in," he said. "There is nothing wrong with that."

Library CEO Kitty Pope says the police presence is meant as a proactive measure against violence and drug use. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Richard Kabanaw comes to the library twice a week to bring his young daughter to the EarlyON Child Centre. He said he used to feel safe in the library but not for the past few years.

"Now that the homelessness and the drug activity is picking up downtown, it is making it less admirable to come — you don't know how safe you are," he said.

Richard Kabanaw visits the downtown library about twice a week to take his daughter to the EarlyON Child Centre. (Meg Roberts/ CBC Windsor)

Although Kabanaw said he will be happy to see the police in the building, he doesn't think having more officers around will address the larger issues in the city's core.

"It's not going to prevent any activity that goes on here that shouldn't be," he said. "It is just going to help people stay safe a little longer."

Feedback from patrons has been positive

Library officials said this isn't the only safety protocol they have in place. Over the years, staff have dropped the height of the shelves, implemented better sight lines and increased activity on the floor.

Pope said so far, the feedback from the library patrons has been positive.

"They will be at the computer, they will see one of the police service folks walk by, stand up and shake their hand."