After being evicted from their original location, the Windsor Pride Community, Education & Resource Centre has a new home.

City council voted to revert the retail space on the lower level of the Pelissier Street parking garage to accommodate more parking spaces in November 2016. Windsor Pride was one of the businesses forced to move.

But after spending the past 10 months in a temporary location, the group can now refer to the first suite of 810 Ouellette Avenue as their official headquarters.

"Our new space will allow us to be a community hub again," said Crystal Fach, the group's new executive director.

Windsor Pride provides resources and education to support the LGBTQ community. The group said the new space will allow the organization to grow its programming, public education and volunteer base.

"We have come a long way in LGBTQ human rights and inclusion but oppression is still out there. We still have LGBTQ folks who are not being hired, housed and provided service with dignity and respect for the simple reason of their sexuality or gender identity. We have work to do," said Fach.

The Windsor Pride Community, Education & Resource Centre will have a grand opening on June 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Announcements on funds raised through Run for Rocky Legacy Project, as well as the contribution of an important donor who will support future education, will be made at the event.