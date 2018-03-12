Crystal Fach has been selected as the new executive director of the Windsor Pride Community, Education and Resource Centre.

The Lambton College graduate and founder of the school's Gay-Straight Alliance will begin her new role on April 12.

"I believe education is the key to success," said Fach, whose background is in social services. "I want to help people take the next step toward creating safe spaces for LGBTQ people in both the education stream and the community at large."

The organization's board of directors described Fach as an exciting choice.

"Crystal is smart, motivated and connected," explained Windsor Pride chair, Greyson Abela. "She has a very successful personal and professional record of advocacy and community activism on LGBTQ and diversity issues."

Fach will taking over the role from Bob Williams, who was recognized by the group for his years of "devoted service."