Windsor police closed E.C. Row Tuesday afternoon and urged motorists to steer clear of flooded streets, where many drivers abandoned their vehicles in deep water.

"Please don't drive unless absolutely necessary," said Windsor Police in a Facebook post shortly before 4 p.m. "Do not drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots."

Police reopened E.C. Row shortly before 5 p.m.

The city's 311 system went down for a period but was back on line by 4:30 p.m. The city warned, though, that call volumes meant that "delays will be substantial."

Windsor Regional Hospital declared a "Code Orange" Tuesday afternoon because of "significant flooding" on the ground floor and some inpatient areas.

"Rain water was coming up through the drains on the main floor and from the parking lots right into the building," said the hospital in a release. "Impacted areas include the Emergency Department, patient food services, pharmacy and diagnostic imaging."

One word... Wow. This is on Dougall under the railway @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/qX1iPqab0K — @megdroberts

Patients at the Met campus are being sent to the Ouellette campus if possible and paramedics are being redirected to the Ouellette campus. Anyone seeking emergency care is advised to go to the Ouellette campus.

Police said they were receiving numerous reports of vehicles stalled out in flooded streets.

Police said the hardest hit areas were:

Jefferson Blvd from EC Row to Wyandotte St

Riverside Drive from Pillette Rd to Lauzon Rd

McDougal Av at Shepherd St

Glengale Av at Reginald St

Most of College Av

Pillete Rd at Seminole St

Matchett Rd at EC Row

Tecumseh Rd at Crawford Av

Tecumseh Rd btwn Bruce Av and South Cameron Blvd

Dominion Blvd/Dougall Av/ Norfolk St and Labelle St areas

Heavy rains continued to drench Windsor and Essex County in southwestern Ontario Tuesday following a record rainfall Monday night that flooded streets and basements and temporarily closed some businesses — 11 months after another storm that also caused widespread flooding.

Essex Windsor EMS is experiencing delays in service due to current flooding. Please utilize alternate health care resources if possible. https://t.co/W5nhqIB1qw — @EssexWindsorEMS

Between 80 and 150 millimetres of rain doused the Windsor area between noon and 4 p.m. and an additional 50 millimetres is in the forecast, said Environment Canada in a bulletin warning of flash floods and pooling water on roads. That's on top of the rains that pounded the area Monday night, flooding roads and basements.

Windsor's airport recorded rainfall of 57.4 millimetres, shattering the old record of 43.2 mm for Aug. 28 that was recorded in 1961. Volunteers in the Tecumseh area reported rain totals of 129 mm and a volunteer southwest of Windsor recorded total rainfall of 140.5 mm, said Environment Canada.

A flood warning has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

55 years- George Horvath lived on this street in South Walkerville and now... flooded. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/WtVp46t1tA — @ArmsBumanlag

Areas of South Walkerville are under water this hour. Residents say they are dealing with tremendous flooding @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/5R7EtgEyPm — @ArmsBumanlag

The Bay at Deonshire Mall just blocked off the lower level as crews lay hoses down to suck out water.



Other floors appear fine. pic.twitter.com/1Sv6roSnbC — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Crawford is flooded too. pic.twitter.com/9VUG9DIpAZ — @StaceyJReports

An ambulance had to turn around. Please don't try to drive down Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/N6rjGNtRQc — @StaceyJReports