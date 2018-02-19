Windsor police have released pictures and a video of a convenience store robbery suspect, who allegedly used a knife in the incident.
At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to a convenience store located on the 300 block of Mill Street for a robbery that just happened.
Police said the suspect entered the store with his identity concealed.
He allegedly brandished a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.
The suspect fled the scene with money. He ws last seen running southbound from the store.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5'4" with a medium build, wearing a black leather jacket with a black hoodie, bright red shoes, and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.