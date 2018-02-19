Windsor police have released pictures and a video of a convenience store robbery suspect, who allegedly used a knife in the incident.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to a convenience store located on the 300 block of Mill Street for a robbery that just happened.

Police said the suspect entered the store with his identity concealed.

He allegedly brandished a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect fled the scene with money. He ws last seen running southbound from the store.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded cash. (Windsor Police Services)

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5'4" with a medium build, wearing a black leather jacket with a black hoodie, bright red shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.