The Windsor Police Service will receive a portion of $1.8 million put aside by the provincial government to improve police responses to sexual violence.

In a media release Wednesday the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services explained the goal of the funding is to provide "a more compassionate, sensitive response" and "enhance police investigative practices."

The money will be used to support 15 two-year pilot projects across Ontario.

Windsor police plan to use the $133,649 they've been granted to set up an online tool that will allow people to report sexual violence.

The hope is that an online system will reduce barriers to reporting, and provide victims with resources if they indicate they don't want police involvement.

"The primary goal here is to make it as easy as possible to have a survivor of sexual assault come forward and move forward through the process," explained Sgt. Stephen Betteridge.

Similar online systems have been used to report thefts, such as stolen bikes, he added.