The Windsor police seized cocaine, MDMA and cash during a drug bust Thursday.

Officers with the drug and guns unit were investigating a home on Howard Avenue, just a few blocks south of Tecumseh Road East.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police arrested a man in connection to the investigation and seized a large amount of cash, while he was in a vehicle near the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and Church Street.

Within the hour, policed searched the home on Howard. Police seized 4.3 grams of cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA, two digital scales and $780 in cash.