A coordinated investigation involving police in Windsor and Toronto netted more than 250 grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana and $10,000 in cash.

Windsor police began tracking a man they believed was trafficking drugs in August 2017, which led officers to suspect he was working with a supplier in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old suspect was arrested in Windsor around 8 p.m. at a home on Alexandra Avenue.

Officers in Toronto and Durham also arrested a man who was suspected of being a supplier.

On Friday police searched the Windsor home and found the following:

252.9 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of $25,290

18.1 grams of suspected marijuana with an approximate street value of $181

$10,600 Canadian

1 cell phone

The Windsor man is charged with possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected marijuana.

Two kilograms of cocaine were also seized by officers in Toronto.

"This case serves as a direct reminder that dangerous and illicit drugs are transported up and down our highways by offenders," wrote Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release.