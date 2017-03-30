Windsor police are searching for a man who told a convenience store clerk he had a gun before stealing cash and running away.

The man entered the store near the corner of Seminole Street and Pillette Road around 4 a.m. Thursday. He never showed the clerk a gun, but went behind the counter, removed some cash and ran away.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years old, five foot ten inches tall and with a slim build.

He was wearing a black nylon jacket with brown sleeves and a hood, grey jogging pants and white running shoes.