Windsor Police are looking for explosive material that was removed from the back of a stolen car.

A black Toyota Rav4 with 10 half-pound containers of unmixed Tannerite was reported missing Sunday afternoon from an apartment on Riverside Drive East.

Tannerite is the brand name of explosive targets used for shooting practice, according to police. It won't explode unless hit with a high-powered projectile and you don't need a licence to buy it.

Police found the stolen car Wednesday night on Windsor Avenue, but the Tannerite was gone along with the vehicle's licence plates.