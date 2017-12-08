​A section of Huron Church Road was closed off by police investigating a "severe accident" involving a pedestrian and a transport truck Friday night.

Caution tape and police vehicles blocked off two of the three northbound lanes of Huron Church at Tecumseh Avenue after a "severe collision" involving a tractor trailer and pedestrian on Dec. 8. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The person is being transported to the United States for treatment, according to police.

Caution tape and police vehicles have blocked off two of the three north bound lanes at Tecumseh Avenue.



.@WindsorPolice on scene at a “severe accident” involving a pedestrian on Huron Church. pic.twitter.com/tLLqyMir1i — @DanTaekema

The collision caused a delay for traffic crossing the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, with a line of trucks stretching from the U.S. past Huron Church.

A line of trucks stretched from the U.S. past Huron Church Friday night. (Dan Taekema/CBC)