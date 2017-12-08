A section of Huron Church Road was closed off by police investigating a "severe accident" involving a pedestrian and a transport truck Friday night.
The person is being transported to the United States for treatment, according to police.
Caution tape and police vehicles have blocked off two of the three north bound lanes at Tecumseh Avenue.
.@WindsorPolice on scene at a “severe accident” involving a pedestrian on Huron Church. pic.twitter.com/tLLqyMir1i—
@DanTaekema
The collision caused a delay for traffic crossing the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, with a line of trucks stretching from the U.S. past Huron Church.
Check out the line of trucks stretching from @Windsor_Bridge to the flashing lights of @WindsorPolice in the distance. pic.twitter.com/YT2wvYY0Bl—
@DanTaekema