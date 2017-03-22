Windsor police have released surveillance photos of two women believed to have helped steal a ring form a jewellery store on Howard Avenue Thursday.

The two women entered the store around 1:15 p.m., spoke with an employee and looked at the ring. They left, but came back to look at it again while one woman appeared to speak on the phone, according to police.

A man who was also using the phone came to the store entrance and held open the door while the two women walked out with the stolen piece of jewellery.

Police said the trio then ran to a waiting grey car and escaped.

The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s with a slender build and wearing glasses, dark jeans and a long sleeve shirt.