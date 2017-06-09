Windsor police swarmed a home in the Remington Park area Friday evening, looking for what they believed to be a suspect under investigation by the force's major crime unit.
A massive police presence that started around 5 p.m. had neighbours on their front lawns for a couple hours as officers canvassed a townhouse on Southdale Drive, narrowing in on one of the units.
Several neighbours said they see police at the home regularly, but none of them have seen so many officers at once.
After a thorough search of the home, officers say they did not find the suspect.
