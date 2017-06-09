Windsor police swarmed a home in the Remington Park area Friday evening, looking for what they believed to be a suspect under investigation by the force's major crime unit.

A massive police presence that started around 5 p.m. had neighbours on their front lawns for a couple hours as officers canvassed a townhouse on Southdale Drive, narrowing in on one of the units.

More than a dozen police cruisers and SUVs lined the streets near a Remington Park home Friday evening as officers hunted for the target of a major crimes investigation. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Several neighbours said they see police at the home regularly, but none of them have seen so many officers at once.

After a thorough search of the home, officers say they did not find the suspect.