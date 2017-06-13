Windsor police put on a fiery show for hundreds of students Tuesday, blowing up explosives, repelling down tower walls and firing off round after round of high-powered weapons.

"This day was amazing. We learned lots of stuff that many kids don't get an opportunity to learn," said Gabriella Savile, one of more than 2,000 students from elementary schools throughout the region who will take in the impressive show over two days.

Gabriella Savile is one of more than 2,000 students from elementary schools throughout the region getting a close-up look at the high-powered weapons and tools police use during investigations. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The demonstrations held at the police training facility on Sandwich Street are part of the Values, Influences and Peers (VIP) program.

"I learned that when there's a bomb in a suitcase, or something that's very suspicious, the bomb people have this big water canon that can put a hole into somebody at full blast," Savile said.

The day's activity included demonstrations from the police K9 unit and the explosive disposal unit.

"I thought it was really cool," said student Hector Cortez. "They showed us a bunch of great things — how they use bombs and how they use different weapons during a crime."