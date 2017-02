Windsor police seized marijuana and cash from a home on Rankin Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested a man just before 4 p.m. and found 523 grams of pot and $2,345. Police also confiscated two digital scales, packaging and three cell phones.

The 22-year-old Windsor man is now charged with possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.