Windsor police have released surveillance photos of two men who are suspected of stealing a local Olympian's family photos.

Adam Trupish and his wife Autum Demptser, reported more than 2,000 pictures were taken from their car on Tuesday. The pictures were from their childhoods, wedding and some showed Trupish in action at the Athens and Bejing Olympics .

"They've stolen our memories and we can't replace them," said Dempster, adding the couple was "heartbroken."

More than 2,000 photos, including ones that show Canadian Olympic boxer, Adam Trupish, proposing to his wife, were stolen Monday afternoon. The couple is offering a cash reward for their stolen memories. (Autum Dempster/Facebook)

The men entered the underground parking lot together, before one was seen carrying a duffle bag believed to be full of the couple's pictures, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the stolen photos is asked to contact police.