Windsor police are investigating after prescription drugs were stolen at knifepoint from a pharmacy near the corner of Grandview Street and Rivard Avenue Tuesday.

A white man believed to be in his early 20s entered the store and approached an employee at the counter while waving a knife, according to a police media release.

He managed to take a "quantity of drugs" before running out of the store heading east.

The suspect is described as skinny, five feet three inches tall and wearing a black Adidas jacket and pants. He was wearing a white and blue scarf over the lower half of his face during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.