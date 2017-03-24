A joint investigation by Windsor and provincial police into commercial break and enters netted two pizzeria bandits Thursday.

Windsor Police Service officers followed a possible suspect and female passenger in a van around 5 a.m. as it left Windsor city limits and parked at a plaza near Lesperance Road and the E.C. Row Expressway in Tecumseh.

Officers notified the Ontario Provincial Police and set up a perimeter. They then heard banging before they saw a man run by carrying the tray from a cash register, according to a news release.

The 45-year-old man ran to the van and was arrested, along with his female passenger and later handed over the OPP.

The man was charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and taking a vehicle without consent.

The 36-year-old woman has also been charged with break and enter and being a passenger in a vehicle taken without consent.