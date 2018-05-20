Windsor police investigate incident on Ojibway Parkway

Windsor police are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city's west end.

A witness tweeted a picture of what looks like a take down involving a male suspect.

Something you don’t see every day I take down Ojibway Parkway <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AM800News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AM800News</a> <a href="https://t.co/ER9T97ACdF">pic.twitter.com/ER9T97ACdF</a> —@RunningFlat

Windsor Police would not provide any further information, stating it is an ongoing investigation.

Police closed Ojibway Parkway from Broadway Avenue to Weaver Road around 3 p.m.

The road re-opened later Saturday afternoon.