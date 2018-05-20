Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigate incident on Ojibway Parkway

Windsor police are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city’s west end.

Police closed Ojibway Parkway from Broadway Avenue to Weaver Road around 3 p.m.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation and did not provide further details. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A witness tweeted a picture of what looks like a take down involving a male suspect.

Windsor Police would not provide any further information, stating it is an ongoing investigation.

The road re-opened later Saturday afternoon.

