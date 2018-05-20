Windsor police investigate incident on Ojibway Parkway
Police closed Ojibway Parkway from Broadway Avenue to Weaver Road around 3 p.m.
Windsor police are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city's west end.
A witness tweeted a picture of what looks like a take down involving a male suspect.
Something you don't see every day I take down Ojibway Parkway
Windsor Police would not provide any further information, stating it is an ongoing investigation.
The road re-opened later Saturday afternoon.
OJIBWAY PARKWAY (HWY 18) FROM BROADWAY UP TO WEAVER WILL BE SHUT DOWN TIL FURTHER NOTICE ^05969—@WindsorPolice