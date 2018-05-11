Windsor police officer's Facebook post tells Liberal supporters to consider suicide

A social media post by a Windsor police officer telling members of a political party to consider suicide has shocked a long-time health professional.

Rich Howitt posted a meme on Facebook of a doctor with the text "Are you a liberal? Ask your doctor if suicide is right for you..."

"WAY too funny not to post!!" wrote Howitt, who made the post on his public Facebook page Wednesday, which also identifies him as a member of the Windsor Police Service.

This is the post that Howitt made to his Facebook page on Wednesday. (Facebook)

CBC News has attempted to contact Howitt for comment, but he was not immediately available.

The post on the Facebook page was removed Friday after CBC contacted Windsor police.

Health-care professional 'disappointed'

The president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Janice Kaffer was upset when CBC News made her aware of the post and she was visibly shocked when we told her it was posted by a police officer.

The president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Janice Kaffer said she's disappointed by the post. 1:00

"Holy moly, really? Wow. I'm disappointed," said Kaffer, who noted that Hotel-Dieu Grace works closely with Windsor police.

"I have to say I'm disappointed that anyone who works so closely with vulnerable and marginalized populations would think that that was funny."

Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick confirmed he has seen the post but refused to comment further.

"I have nothing to say," said Frederick, who said he can't comment on the post because he "is not authorized by law."

Frederick did speak generally about the Windsor Police Service's social media policy.

"Officers have to conduct themselves appropriately on and off duty at all times and, if not, and there is a complaint about their conduct we can investigate."

Post 'insensitive'

Kaffer said the problem with the post, for her, is not the political message but the comment on suicide.

"You can dislike anyone of the three parties. Mental illness and suicide and depression and all the things that go wrapped around this conversation have nothing to do with politics," said Kaffer, who called the post "insensitive"

"Pictures like that, messages like that can be triggering for individuals," she said.

Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick will not comment on the post. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Kaffer also shared that earlier on Friday someone close to her said they were dealing with the death of a family member by suicide.

"I imagine for a moment that they're sitting there looking at social media, talking to other people and that comes across their Facebook page or comes across their social media feed and how traumatizing that would be," said Kaffer.

"How it makes the pain of a death, the pain of a loss so much worse."

She was also taken aback by the comment that it was too funny not to share.

"Wow, I think he should really take a look at the post again and think about it," said Kaffer.