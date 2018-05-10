Skip to Main Content
Windsor police search for missing woman

Dario Cesnik said his mother Ivanka Cesnik has been missing for 3 days

CBC News ·
Police are asking the public for help in locating Ivanka Cesnik, who has been missing. (Windsor Police Service)

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman. 

Ivanka Cesnik, 69, was last seen in the area of Sandwich Street. 

Police said she is known to take long walks, but they are concerned for her well-being. 

Her son Dario Cesnik said his mother has been missing for three days, and he is desperate for any information from the public about her whereabouts. 

Police advise to call 911 if she is located. 

Police are concerned for Cesnik's well-being. (Windsor Police Service)

