Windsor police search for missing woman

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman.

Ivanka Cesnik, 69, was last seen in the area of Sandwich Street.

Police said she is known to take long walks, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Her son Dario Cesnik said his mother has been missing for three days, and he is desperate for any information from the public about her whereabouts.

Police advise to call 911 if she is located.

Police are concerned for Cesnik's well-being. (Windsor Police Service)

