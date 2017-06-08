Windsor police have arrested one of three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store last month.

Police are still hunting for two other men, who helped rob the store located on Shepherd Street East, near Ouellette Avenue on May 4.

The three men walked into the store about 9:40 p.m. and one of them pointed what is believed to be a handgun at the clerk. One of the other suspects was armed with a knife.

Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect and charged him with robbery and having a face mask while committing an offence.

A second teenager, age 16, has been identified. Police issued a warrant for his arrest for robbery, possession of a firearm, failing to comply with a youth criminal justice sentence and wearing a face mask while committing an offence.

The person carrying the knife has not been identified yet. He is described as a white man, wearing a black jacket with a hood and a white stripe across the chest. He was also wearing black pants, white running shoes with black soles.