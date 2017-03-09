Expect to see more uniformed police officers taking their breaks in the community.

The Windsor Police Service is changing its policy to allow officers to wear their uniform while going out for lunch. The change will accommodate officers who are now working 12-hour shifts.

"The community benefit is that officers can now remain visible and operational," said police in a release.

The uniformed officers can be called into action if needed.

Prior to this policy change, officers remained at the station over lunch.