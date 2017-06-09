Windsor police are investigating and a fire services hazmat team has been called in after a body was discovered on the front porch of a house on Dougall Avenue Friday morning.

The man found on the porch was visiting the owner of the house, according to police. The body was discovered around 7:50 a.m. when the homeowner went out to get coffee.

.@WindsorPolice Insp. Brad Hill runs through how the body was found. Foul play isn't suspected. pic.twitter.com/g7U1vJjz4D — @DanTaekema



"There was a white, unknown substance near and around the body," said Insp. Brad Hill. "As a precaution we brought in Windsor fire department to assist us with hazmat to decontaminate the body so we can determine whether or not there's any foul play suspected."

Here's a better view of the house from the other side. pic.twitter.com/JsuXrgyC7b — @DanTaekema

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said there was no threat to the public, but given that schools are nearby school boards had been alerted.

Windsor fire crews tarped off the front porch mid afternoon and worked to remove the body. A sample of the white substance will be sent to a lab for testing.

"We have no idea wha the powder is," said Hill. "Until such time as we know what it is we're going to treat it as a worst case scenario."

Dougall is closed between Wyandotte and Elliott streets.