New
Windsor police investigating single-vehicle collision
Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue Thursday evening.
Police said there are no injuries
Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue Thursday evening.
The vehicle was found upside down in a backyard in the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue.
Police said there are no injuries reported.
I'm here on the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue where a van has been found upside down. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/DmFZlKNlJ7">pic.twitter.com/DmFZlKNlJ7</a>—@sanJmaru
The staff sergeant on duty said the investigation is ongoing.