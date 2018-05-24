Windsor police investigating single-vehicle collision

Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue Thursday evening.

The vehicle was found upside down in a backyard in the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police said there are no injuries reported.

I'm here on the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue where a van has been found upside down. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/DmFZlKNlJ7">pic.twitter.com/DmFZlKNlJ7</a> —@sanJmaru

The staff sergeant on duty said the investigation is ongoing.