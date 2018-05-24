Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigating single-vehicle collision

Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue Thursday evening.

Police said there are no injuries

Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The vehicle was found upside down in a backyard in the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police said there are no injuries reported.

The staff sergeant on duty said the investigation is ongoing.

