Windsor police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in an early morning arson Friday. (Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police are investigating an early morning arson after patrol officers caught wind of smoke in Walkerville.

A vacant home on Gladstone Avenue, located near Ellis Street East, was on fire around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers in the area detected smoke and quickly discovered the blaze. Windsor fire crews were called to extinguish the fire.

Investigators continue to look for a suspect, who is wanted for arson causing damage to property.